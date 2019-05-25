Florida’s coaches have hit the recruiting trail hard during the spring, with offers being extended to a laundry list of prospects as well.

In the midst of their busy schedule, the staff also saw multiple top-notch recruits step foot on campus in order to get a taste of the program.

In-state target Xavian Sorey, a sophomore out of Graceville (Fla.), recently put in the miles and made his way to UF for the Great Gator Grill Out.