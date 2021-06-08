OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

One of the University of Florida's top targets regardless of position is returning to the Swamp on Tuesday.

Jaleel Skinner, who is arguably the Gators' top option at tight end, will be setting foot in Gainesville on Tuesday to start his mid-week official visit.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound pass catcher is coming off an eye-opening presentation in Tallahassee and visited Clemson shortly thereafter, while Alabama, Arizona State, Miami and Texas have visit dates secured as well.