Florida is still seeking their first 2021 commitment since March 7 to get some momentum back on the recruiting trail, but Dan Mullen's staff is also continuing to develop relationships with members of next year's class.

While they cannot initiate contact with rising juniors until September, the Gators are hearing from several prospects on their radar, including Keithian Alexander.



Alexander, who will likely be a top-50 overall recruit when the national rankings are released, says he chops it up with multiple UF coaches on a consistent basis.

"I speak with Tim Brewster all the time. He's mainly after me," Alexander told GatorsTerritory. "The defensive line coach; I know he's kind of an older guy, so he's not really into the FaceTime and all of that.