MIAMI, Fla. -- After previously serving up commitments to Tennessee and Miami, respectively, Rivals100 wide receiver Leonard Manuel seems to have found that perfect fit with the recruiting process now truly on the back-burner.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Manuel teamed up with Dan Mullen and the Gators back in mid-January, and says UF fans have no reason for concern with National Signing Day still nearly a year down the road.

A product of Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard, Manuel checks in as Rivals' 37th-ranked player overall for the class of 2020.