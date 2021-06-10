OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

Over a half-dozen prospects are scheduled to officially visit the University of Florida this weekend, including four from the Lone Star State.

One of them happens to be a highly-produtive pass catcher in Jay Fair, who hauled in an impressive 73 receptions for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. The three-star prospect averaged 17.8 yards per catch and logged at least 100 yards receiving in six of his team's 14 games.

Fair, who was offered by the Gators on Feb. 1, is also being courted by the likes of USC, Auburn, Miami, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Stanford and TCU.