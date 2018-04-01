Spring ball is about halfway over in Gainesville, and new head coach Dan Mullen and company have brought a new life to the program. In his first spring, it's already evident how the new strength and conditioning program has changed under new strength coach, Nick Savage, as well as an attention to detail in things like route-running by the wide receivers.

Most of all, though, is the energy and excitement that Mullen has restored to the program as a whole. Practices are more intense and you can see the change in the players' demeanor and attitudes.

Speaking of the players, everyone is wondering which ones are going to be the big contributors come fall.

Here’s my early preview and position-by-position breakdown of the offense so far.

Quarterbacks:

The quarterbacks have been consistent throughout spring ball. Feleipe Franks has gotten the vast majority of the reps with the ones and has looked like the best one out there.

However, he hasn’t looked perfect. He at times struggles with bubble routes and touch passes, and also did not look good in the first scrimmage. He had some good passes, but overall was not very good. However, his arm strength is still very impressive and his touch is improving. To me, it looks like he is still the guy to beat, but the gap is closing. If Franks continues to struggle, then we could see a new face in that No. 1 spot.

After Franks is Kyle Trask. Trask has the size of Tebow. He’s just that thick. His accuracy is still very impressive to me and his mobility is better than expected. He put on a good showing in the first scrimmage as well. He has a good release, but the arm strength isn’t quite there. He has been good, not great, but if there’s anybody close to challenging Franks, it’s Trask.

Jake Allen on the other hand is a different story. Allen has actually looked pretty good and made some really good throws throughout practice and the scrimmage. Unfortunately, he just doesn’t fit the system to me. He most likely won’t see much, if any, playing time this season. He is a pro-style QB to a T and has shown some good arm strength and touch at times while making some solid throws. I just don’t see him as a fit with Mullen and this new system. He’s a square peg in a round hole.

Finally it's Emory Jones. Jones has had the worst spring so far amongst the quarterbacks. His accuracy has been off, and his knowledge of the system is lacking right now as well; however, it is understandable. He’s an incoming freshman and it’s taking some time to get caught up to the speed of the game. He didn’t provide a lot at the first scrimmage one way or the other.

Now, it hasn’t been all bad. He has shown flashes of great play throughout drills. He’s got a very strong arm and is by far the most athletic QB of the four. I would expect him to have a place in the offense. I’d imagine a certain package or two with him. It would be nice to redshirt him, but I personally think that it would be more beneficial to give him the experience rather than wait on him. I liken it to almost a Tebow thing with Chris Leak as the starter.

Running Back:

Jordan Scarlett is the guy right now. He has looked the best and has gotten the majority of the carries with the ones. Running backs coach, Greg Knox, still wants to see his pass catching improve, but he has great physicality and hits the hole well. He’s had the most would-be touchdown runs in practice and simply looked like the guy.

After Scarlett is Lamical Perine. Perine has been the quietest back in terms of buzz. That’s not to say he has looked bad, but people are simply more interested in Scarlett’s comeback and the arrival of the freshmen. Perine looked very good at the scrimmage. He showed some great running in-between the tackles and has looked really good when he gets the ball. His speed and strength combination is good. He can do a bit of everything and do it all well. He doesn’t hit the hole as well as a Scarlett, but does a great job accelerating once breaking into the next level. He also has good hands out of the backfield.

Next up is Damien Pierce. The freshman back has looked very impressive. His speed and elusiveness are fantastic. He can really accelerate and hits the hole with authority. His hands are good and once he gets to the next level, he runs like his hair's on fire. There’s still some scheme and technique things that he needs to improve on that will hold him back this year, but he is a very promising, young back.

After Pierce, I would say Adarius Lemons. Lemons put on a show late at the first scrimmage. I wasn’t too high on him earlier in the spring, and I do still think Pierce might get the nod in the fall as the No. 3 back, but as for right now, Lemons is definitely impressing. He ripped off a couple of huge runs (89-yard TD being one) that really turned heads. His speed is very impressive and he shows physicality when toting the rock. He has been limited in the offense because he is a pure runner and not much more; and this offense calls for running backs to do a lot more that just carry the ball.

After that, I’d say Iverson Clement. Clement has a very similar style as Pierce and does everything almost as well as him. He’s got really good hands out of the backfield and has looked good when in there. He struggles a bit with the scheme and hitting the right hole, which has caused him to be hesitant at times, makeing him a step slower. I would imagine he doesn’t see much of the field this season, but has very good upside.

Finally, I want to mention Tyriek Hopkins. Hopkins is a redshirt-junior who has never really seen the field but has impressed me the most in spring ball from where he was. He has great speed and is the shiftiest back I think they have. He is incredibly quick and can make people really miss. I doubt he takes any reps away from the main guys, but I would not be surprised if you see him make a play or two in the spring game and then possibly in the fall as well. Keep an eye on Hopkins.

Wide Receiver:

Van Jefferson has been an absolute beast. I’d say he’s been the best player on the entire team throughout spring practice so far. He’s got great size and even better hands. His route-running is fantastic, which creates a lot of separation. I’ll put it this way: Jefferson is the only guy who can consistently win battles against Marco Wilson or C.J. Henderson.

Next for me is Trevon Grimes. He has looked good. His route-running is great and he’s won a good amount of one-on-ones as well. In the scrimmage Friday, he hauled in two touchdown passes and a very nice sideline catch. I like him as a true No. 2 right now. The biggest takeaway from both Grimes and Jefferson is how much they’ve been playing in team-related activities. To me, that says they are going to be cleared and good to go but it’s not 100 percent yet.

Rick Wells is another guy who will get touches, but isn’t as polished as some of the other guys. He has made some of the most impressive catches in practice, but hasn’t been as consistent as Jefferson or Grimes. Wells is a physical freak and will be a great third option come fall.

Hammond is a good blocker, but hasn’t done much of anything in terms of catching the ball that has stood out to me; but he still has upside. His blocking will be vital. Receivers coach Billy Gonzales has preached about blocking, and though Hammond hasn’t impressed as much in the passing game, he does a great job blocking.

Toney has a banged up shoulder, and if you’ve seen any photos, you may have seen him in a red jersey. That’s just due to the shoulder, but I haven’t noticed any drop-off from him. He’s been as shifty and elusive as he was last year during the season. He will still be a great slot receiver.

Tyrie Cleveland has been banged up all spring due to a pulled hamstring. I still think Cleveland is a two or three in this offense, but it’s hard to tell because he hasn’t been able to practice.

Tight End:

Tight end is the position that needs the most work. Cyontai Lewis is the No. 1 guy and has looked good. His size and athleticism will be a plus in the red zone and he can be a matchup problem.

After Lewis, there is a big drop-off. Kemore Gamble has made a couple of catches but nothing special. R.J. Raymond is another guy I’d keep an eye on.

He will be the H-back in this offense and has done a good job in spring ball. He’s made some very nice catches that have raised some eyebrows. His blocking is good and he’s a guy who's willing to do anything asked of him.

Offensive Linemen:

The offensive line needs a lot of work. O-line coach, John Hevesy, has been all over these guys so far, and that will continue. He wants to make sure these guys are a unit and that will take time.

As for individual play, Jeawon Taylor has looked the best and Fred Johnson is a monster. Martez Ivey has slimmed down a lot and looks more mobile, which will help with sealing off the edge. T.J. McCoy has not looked that good or healthy to me. When he pulls, he struggles. Overall, the jury is still out on the o-line, but I do think that they will improve. I believe it’s just time and that they need to get the scheme and cohesiveness down.

