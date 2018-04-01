Spring ball is about halfway over in Gainesville, and new head coach Dan Mullen and company have brought a new life to the program. In his first spring, it is already evident how the new strength and conditioning program has changed under new strength coach, Nick Savage, as well as an attention to detail in things like route-running by the wide receivers. Mullen also brought in defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and his 3-4 scheme.

Under Grantham and Mullen, the Gators will feature a new look on both offense and defense. Most of all, though, is the energy and excitement that Mullen has restored to the program as a whole. Practices are more intense and you can see the change in the players' demeanor and attitudes.

Speaking of the players, everyone is wondering which ones are going to be the big contributors come fall.

Here’s my early preview and position-by-position breakdown of defense and special teams.

Defensive Line:

The defensive line can be hard to judge because the offensive line that they are lining up against is shaky and not what it will be. However, I think the second team has looked better than the first.

T.J. Slaton, though, has been a beast. He’s just so big and strong that he is able to just cause chaos. They worked on goal-line the other day and Slaton had to be double-teamed. Elijah Concliffe looks good and has shown flashes. He and Slaton have actually been more productive than Luke Ancrum and Khairi Clark.

Zachary Carter has impressed me as well and has good upside. Overall though, everyone has made plays. I do think that has more to do with the offensive line than the defensive line, but it is good to see nonetheless. I would not be surprised to see Slaton or Concliffe as a one on the depth chart when it’s finally released.

Antonneous Clayton has been very quiet so far this spring, and honestly, for his time as a Gator as well. He came in with some very high expectations and hasn’t quite been what was expected of him. However, he made quite the statement in the scrimmage Friday. He was in the backfield more times than not, and his motor was on another level. If he can keep up that energy and intensity, he could be a big contributor come spring.

Linebackers:

If tight end is the position that needs the most work, linebacker is No. 2. Rayshad Jackson has looked really good to me and I like him a lot. I think he can take that spot away from Vosean Joseph.

Joseph is very athletic, but struggles in coverage and plays too out of control. Everyone remembers his goal-line hit at LSU and that was his claim to fame, but to me, he hasn’t looked all that impressive throughout the year and so far in spring ball. If he can just slow down a bit and play within himself, he can be a great player, but that has yet to happen.

Jeremiah Moon has been quiet in practice so far, but looked very good late in the first scrimmage. He has incredible size and speed, and was able to get to the quarterback more than a couple of times in the scrimmage.

David Reese still has a knack for being a magnet to the ball, but the scheme is hard for him right now, as it has been for everyone and it will take time for him to completely get it down.

As mentioned with some guys above, when you don’t know exactly what you’re doing like the back of your hand, you move slower and with hesitation.

Jefferson and Polite will play the hybrid spot, and Polite has arguably looked better than Jefferson. That’s not to say Jefferson has lost a step, but Polite has just looked that good. His motor is fantastic and he is fast, especially for his size. Overall, it will take time for them to get the scheme down and gel as a unit, though. I like all of the guys but time will tell.

Defensive Backs:

I broke the DBs up into two categories. At safety, Jeawon Taylor has been really good but has to stay healthy. He’s a head-hunter. I think he will be a good one, but he’s had on a red, non-contact jersey all spring. I think he will be a starter come fall, but he just has to stay healthy.

I also like Quincy Lenton and Shawn Davis. Davis at times has been a little standoffish and not completely focused from my point of view. Not all the time, but on a few occasions I’ve noticed that he drops off in effort. He has great upside when he puts it all together, and in the scrimmage looked very impressive. He spent most of the time with the first unit and came up with an interception and a pass defense. His tackling skills are great and he can really go after the ball.

Quincy Lenton was my pick before the scrimmage to secure the other safety spot, and didn’t do much wrong in the scrimmage. I still like him a lot, but Davis is simply better. Lenton’s ball skills are really good and he’s better in coverage than Davis.

Brad Stewart has shown flashes, but hasn’t been there consistently. If I had to pick right now, I’d say Davis and Taylor are starting.

At corner, we all know who the top two guys are in Marco Wilson and C.J. Henderson, and they have both looked great. The real question is who are going to be the backups that can come in when Wilson and Henderson need a breather.

Brian Edwards is the tallest of all the corners and simply a physical specimen, but hasn’t been able to use it and gets beat too often. However, he had his best practice in the scrimmage. He looked very comfortable out there, and if he can continue to improve, it could mean some real playing time.

I really like Trey Dean. I’d say he would be the third corner as of right now. He impresses in coverage and has more knowledge of the system than Stewart, and his athleticism is really good. Dean did have one slip-up in coverage in the scrimmage on a touchdown play, but other than that, looked very solid.

Special Teams:

All of the punters looked really bad to start the practice on the 26th, but looked good later on. Baby Townsend, as I like to call him (Tommy Townsend), is who I think will be the guy. He had some boomers later on in practice when they were practicing punt team.

Kicker is a weird situation. McPherson is not here yet and I am almost 100 percent sure he will be the starter. He is a very impressive recruit and has a great leg. Overall, though, this team has spent more time on special teams than I have ever seen.

Whether it’s kickoff, punt, field goal or kick return, they are spending time on it. Chauncey Gardner, Jordan Scarlett and Josh Hammond have all spent time on special teams to name a few.

I heard Dan Mullen say to the team after one of the first practices that they will have the best special teams in the country. That is evident by him being at the forefront in almost all of the special teams drills.

To him, if you can’t play special teams, you can’t play for the Florida Gators.