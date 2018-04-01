Spring practice is at its halfway point, and Dan Mullen and company just wrapped up their first scrimmage. There have been some good, some not so good, and some great out there.

We here at Gators Territory thought this would be a good time to let you know who has stood out the most, so here are our top five performers up to this point.

1. WR Van Jefferson

Jefferson could arguably be the best player Florida has on the roster. The 6-foot-2 junior has been all over the field and is a difference maker. He has been the only receiver that can regularly beat Marco Wilson or C.J. Henderson. His hands are fantastic, and his route-running is very good as well. He also finished with a couple of TD catches in the scrimmage on Friday.

The biggest concern with him is just his eligibility, which is still unclear at the moment. But for just spring practice, Jefferson has been the most impressive guy on the field.

2. DE Jachai Polite

Polite is simply a workhorse. He goes 100 miles an hour all the time and has been very productive. He is incredibly fast for his size and will be a problem for defenses in the fall. Playing this new hybrid defensive end position has allowed him to thrive thus far. He played well in the scrimmage, too, and is starting to really get ahold of the defensive scheme.

3. DT/NG Tedarrell Slaton

Slaton has been a monster up front so far. He and Elijah Concliffe have arguably been more productive than the first unit in Khairi Clark and Luke Ancrum. In goal line drills last week, Slaton had to be double-teamed because he was that disruptive. He was awarded more reps with the ones during the scrimmage and looked good, not great, but if he continues improving at this rate, he will most likely earn a starting spot.

4. RB Lamical Perine

Perine hasn’t gotten the attention that other backs, such as Scarlett and Pierce, have gotten, but he has quietly been very good. He is a true every-down back and there is no glaring weaknesses in his game. In the scrimmage on Friday, he showed great running in-between the tackles and has good hands and can block well too.

5. LB Rayshad Jackson

Jackson has all but replaced Vosean Joseph at his inside linebacker spot. Jackson has been very consistent all spring in his ability to fill gaps and make plays on the ball carrier. He can cover well, too. He has been stuck on Damien Pierce, Lamical Perine, Kadarius Toney and Cyontai Lewis, and has held his own. His most prolific attribute has been his consistency. There is never a drop off from him and he doesn’t make big mistakes.

