Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 18:58:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Projected starter sidelined this spring for Florida?

D7o0b40y6bhuuh6i8u9x
© Bryan Lynn, USA TODAY SPORTS
Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
@JacquieFran_
Staff

Griffin McDowell is not expected to feature this spring, however, another Florida player may miss some of spring ball or have limited reps. According to a source, Jeremiah Moon has a 'lower extremi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}