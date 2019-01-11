Projecting Florida's spring depth chart: The defense
Florida football has some time before the pads come out, however, Gators Territory is taking a look at the roster to see what their depth chart might look on the defensive side of the ball. **Here ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news