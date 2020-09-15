OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

Florida's basketball program only has one prospect verbally pledged in their 2021 class, but he's one of the top overall seniors in the nation.

Kowacie Reeves Jr., who recently got bumped up a spot to No. 31 in the updated rankings on Rivals, announced his commitment to the Gators back on April 30. With his recruiting process in the rear-view mirror, Reeves has been able to focus his energy on improving his skill set and getting himself ready for the next level.

GatorsTerritory had the chance to catch up with the 6-foot-6, 180-pounder to discuss how the past few months have been and how everything has been going with Florida. Included in the conversation below is Reeves' daily routine during his offseason, what he has improved on, his contact with Mike White's staff and his thoughts on the current state of UF's basketball team.