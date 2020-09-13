OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

It is not unusual to see siblings who play the same sport and are coveted by several programs.

What doesn’t happen all that often, however, is when a pair of siblings have identical offer sheets, are close to each other in terms of their rankings, and even check in at the exact same height and weight.

Well, this is the case for Amen and Ausar Thompson, who are twin brothers out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Amen is labeled as the No. 113 overall junior on Rivals, while Ausar checks in at No. 127 in the nation.

A handful of college basketball programs have decided to dip into their recruitments over the past couple of weeks, with one of them being Florida. GatorsTerritory caught up with both of them to discuss their reactions to UF offering them, their knowledge about the basketball team, what they bring to the table and more.