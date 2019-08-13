Q&A: Richardson talks commitment to UF, which prospect is high on his radar
Q: This Friday, you will be taking on Vanguard on the road. What are you hoping to showcase this week and how excited are you for your final season in high school?
AR: “This week, I just want to come out and showcase that I have been working on my passing. Also, showcase that I’ve been trying to become a better leader and lead my team to a victory.
“About my senior year, I just want to enjoy it. It’s my last year playing with my childhood friends – we’ve been playing together since the fourth grade. I just want to enjoy it with them, have a long run, go all the way to state and just have a good season with them.”
Q: You really made a strong impression at The Opening Finals a few weeks ago. What was that experience like for you?
“I believe the experience at The Opening – there is nothing I can compare it to. It was just that great. I enjoyed everything – the coaching, the other quarterbacks and building a bond with them. Just everything.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news