AR: “This week, I just want to come out and showcase that I have been working on my passing. Also, showcase that I’ve been trying to become a better leader and lead my team to a victory.

“About my senior year, I just want to enjoy it. It’s my last year playing with my childhood friends – we’ve been playing together since the fourth grade. I just want to enjoy it with them, have a long run, go all the way to state and just have a good season with them.”