During Saturday’s Orange and Blue Game, Dan Mullen’s staff will play host to a plethora of prospects and several pledges, including Gervon Dexter and Ja’Quavion Fraziars.

On top of being Florida’s longest-tenured commits in the 2020 class, Dexter and Fraziars have been working on social media and behind the scenes to bring multiple targets on board.

The pair of Rivals250 prospects spoke to GatorsTerritory about their efforts on the recruiting trail and goals for the upcoming weekend.

Question: What are you looking forward to the most this upcoming Saturday?

Dexter: “I just want to go out there and have a good time. Be in Gainesville with the Gators and have a good time. See how coach [David] Turner lets the defensive line loose. See everything and be up there.”

Fraziars: “Meeting all the new recruits that were recently offered and exposing them to this lifestyle. It’s great to be a Florida Gator and I want them to understand that."

Question: There is a laundry list of visitors expected to be in attendance for the spring game. What will be your overall recruiting pitch to each of them?

Dexter: “Just the same thing as I always tell them. You don’t have to go out of state… just stay in town where you’re at in Florida and build something strong in Gainesville.

“Just tell them how Florida told me it’s going to be a family. I know coach Mullen is big on the family thing. Knowing that if you go away from home, you’ll have another family to look forward to.”

Fraziars: “Come be a part of a legacy. It’s a blessing to be offered to play in front of your family every Saturday.”

Question: Is there anyone in particular to watch out for following the spring game? Which prospect is on commit watch?”

Dexter: “Just watch out for my boy Jaheim Bell. That’s my little brother… before Jaheim had an offer from Florida, I was talking to him. He was asking me how I found a home in Florida.

“Then, he got the offer from Florida. He’s very interested. He likes coach [Larry] Scott. I talk to him almost every day; he’s just asking me for tips and stuff like that.”

Question: Ja’Quavion, what do you think about Bell and what have you been telling him?

Fraziars: “Jaheim and I play on Team DOMO (7-on-7] together and it’s nothing football-related; I look to go deeper, like family-wise. Just let him know I’m there if anything hits the fan.

“Obviously, he’s a great asset to UF’s recruiting staff, but he doesn’t need to hear that day in and day out.”

Question: You both are very active on Twitter and are doing work offline as well to get other players to join the 2020 class. With that being said, who’s the best recruiter between the two of you?

Dexter: “Yeah, man, Ja’Quavion knows who the best recruiter is [laughs]. He texts me before he jumps on recruits. He asks me, ‘Can I get him or what?’ I’m the manager; he’s working for me.”

Fraziars: “With Von, he’s winning right now. But in a couple of months, I’m going to be the best there ever was.”

