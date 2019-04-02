GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Former Florida defensive end CeCe Jefferson spoke to the media at Gators Pro Day. Here is the transcript of his time with reporters, above is the full video.

Assess your time at the combine

At the combine I really didn't do my best. I felt like I would come out here and try to prove a little bit and I feel like I have had a pretty successful day. I got some pretty positive feedback from the coaches so everything so far so good.

What do you think you didn't perform well at the combine?



Really my nerves were running really, really high. I was almost at 270 pounds and I haven't been that weight in so long. So I really felt uncomfortable out there, but like I said, I had the chance to improve on some things I dropped the ball on. I think I had a pretty successful thing.

Jachai Polite said the interviews were intimidating

Not for me. This is my favorite part about it. I love interviews. But you know I had a good time. If somebody is going to risk a draft pick I want them to learn about the real me. No better way to do than a face to face conversation in a private room. And I also want to get to know them - what time of situation am I getting myself into; what type of guy am I getting myself into; what type of leader I am going to be following. It wasn't intimidating for me at all. I had a good time actually.

Was it advice to gain all that weight?

To be honest I didn't even know I was that heavy. I stepped on the scale and the dude, "CeCe Jefferson, University of Florida, 267 pounds." I was like, 'oh, when did this happen? Did this happen overnight?' But thats what it was. When I stepped on the field I instantly felt it. Between then and now I've lost six pounds. I weighed in at 260 today. I felt good, man. I feel I helped myself out today. I felt like I improved tremendously. I felt great to be back at the Swamp, working out with my brothers again. I just had a great time overall.

Where do you fit position wise at the next level?

I can fit anywhere man. I'll play left guard, if you want me to. But I feel like I can play anywhere on the D-line apart from nose guard. I feel like I can go inside, because I don't know how my body is going to go from when I get to the next level. I can be bigger or I can trim down and get me some abs - which I really want. Who knows, man. Only time will tell. I feel like I can do all that, man. I feel like I can do all that. Getting into a good system and learning from some veterans, who gives me some tips and pointers here and there. For me the only way is up from here. I can't complain.

Have you set up any visits?

I don't know any visits yet.

Have you had a chance to pick the minds of guys like Marcell Harris?

Yeah, yeah. Definitely had the chance to pick their minds of those guys. They kept it real for me. They said it was going to be tough, it was going to be a grind, but this is what we are working for our whole life. Time to cash in on it and everything will pay off. So we have been playing football for our whole life, it's just harder level and better competition. Instead of four year and five year vets as in college, you've got guys that have been in the league for 13, 14 years. They got to pay their mortgage so you better bring your 'A' game everyday. Just looking forward to the competition and the chance to playing at the next level and continuing to make my family proud.

Is this how you envisioned?

This is exactly how my dream went. Coming here and playing four hard years and having some success. Being invited to the combine and winning games and winning championships -shout out to the guys for winning championships. Coming out here on Pro Day, everything is happening how I envisioned, can't get any better.

How much did year with Savage and Mullen prepare you for NFL?

“It prepared me a lot. Those are hard-nosed, tough coaches. They’re the same way every time you see them. Nothing’s going to change. Once you get that consistent energy, it kind of rubs off on you. It makes you want to get up early and work hard. It makes you want to run that extra spring. It makes you be that leader when you’re tired and everybody else is tired, but somebody’s got to step up and do it. Little things like that just add up, and you can slowly see the progression and change as you go on. It makes you become a better man and a better person and a better leader, so hats off to those guys. I’m happy they’re here. Just wait, man. This year or next year, the Gators will make the National Championship. All those guys have gotta do is just buy in to Coach Mullen and Coach Savage’s program. Everything else will take care of itself.”

On Jachai Polite.

“He’s the best pass rusher in this draft, and there’s some pretty good pass rushers in the draft. But the things that he does, the way he’s able to twerk his body, the way his arsenal is, man, it’s something you see like every 15 years. He’s one of those guys that’s extremely rare. Guys like him don’t come around that often, so to have the chance to watch him work in practice, to hangout with him. To watch him practice and see it translate into games, I’m just extremely proud of him. He’s one of the hardest working guys I know.”

Jawaan Taylor could end up in Jacksonville.

“Does Jacksonville have the No. 1 pick? Because that’s where he needs to go. That’s a grown man, dude. That’s a grown man. That’s the only guy I’ve almost broke my wrist with when I punched. His chest is like steel. How much does he weigh? 315 pounds? Did you see him with his shirt off? He’s got a 12-pack, man. Come on, now. This guy was made in a lab. But a hard working guy, coachable. You’re never going to have to worry about off the field issues. He’s always gonna be on time, gonna be accountable. He’s a great leader, man. He’s not the rah-rah guy, but he’s going to lead by example. He does everything right and he works hard every day, man. I enjoyed playing with him instead of playing against him, because he would’ve gave me a hard time.”

Any weird questions in NFL interviews?

“Oh, no. I got no crazy questions. Did people say they got crazy questions?”

Absolutely.

“What’s the craziest?”

Made Vosean do a staring contest.

“They want a fly to land on him or something?”

Said his eyes were watering.

“I probably did get a crazy question, but the way I am, I didn’t take it that way. I just rambled on with it and they were probably like, ‘OK, he’s crazy.’ If I did get a crazy question, I don’t remember it.”

How good can the Florida defense be next year?

“You’ve got a lot of veterans returning. The secondary, everybody knows what they’re doing. You’ve got some guys on the D-line that have experience. The linebacker corps, the only one that left was Vosean, so you’ve got David Reese back there commanding it. The sky is the limit for those guys. And Coach Grantham is just a guy, he gets bored just sitting with the same stuff, so every day he’s adding something new to make the defense better. The quicker those guys catch on to it, the better they’ll be, the more success they’ll have. I think he’s one of the best defensive coordinators in the country. That defense is going to take off this year and I’m excited to watch it.”

Defense loses some guys.

“Yeah. We lose some guys, but we’ve got guys that can replace them. You know, you’ve got Jeremiah Moon when he gets healthy off his injury, the new transfer from Louisville, I’ve been hearing positive things about him, Luke Ancrum, big T.J. Slaton, big Kyree Campbell, and the list goes on and on, Zach Carter. You’ve got guys that are real deal, bought in to the system and willing to do anything to win. Everybody knows the D-line is the head of every defense, so the quicker those guys embrace their leadership role, attack every day, the better the team will be.”

Advice for freshmen?

“It’s going to be hard, man. But that’s why you come to Florida. If it’s easy, something’s wrong. If it’s hard, it might work. Just come in, buy in to the process, keep your head down. You’re in college now, so don’t get caught up in all the outside negativity, what people are saying about you on Twitter. All you need to focus on is what you're doing within the football program to make yourself more draft ready, make yourself more successful in college to win games and also focus on school and everything and continue to make your family proud. There'll be a lot of outside distractions but just keep you head down and keep working."

Family important to you; how nice to know all your hard work to provide for them is about to pay off?

"Oh that makes me feel great, that makes me feel great. Sometimes I go into Walmart and my son wants a little toy or something, you know I have to check my wallet like 'Ahh son, ahh next week.' (laughs) but it's definitely a great feeling. They been with me every step of the way, through the good and the bad and so for this to about to pay off, for me to be abel to take care of them financially, not to have any worries, makes me feel whole, really, really solidifies me, that feeling of a man. It's a great feeling."

First thing you'll buy?

"For me?" I might buy a mod control for my PS4. I play every game; Fortnite, Call of Duty. And I'm gonna get a laptop. I've always wanted a laptop."

Didn't have one in college?

"I didn't. That's why I stayed in tutoring 7 days a week."

How did you graduate?

"I haven't. I haven't graduated yet."

Go to the student centers

"Man sometimes just waking up like do I wanna go use this computer? I don't want to, but I have to."

So that Hawkins Center must've changed your life.

"It did and I had the best tutor in the world, Ms. D, the best tutor I've ever had."

So when you couldn't talk you really were at tutoring

"Exactly. I'd be like 'I gotta go to tutoring, I'll catch you later.'"

Are you a better gamer than Elijah Conliffe?

"Oh yea."

Does he know that?

"No (laughs)...naw, I'm not. Some games, the witchcraft games that he plays and all that, the Minecraft, like he can have all that. Like Injustice is probably the only game I give him a run for his money."

Who do you use in Injustice?

"Anybody. I just randomly pick cause I don't have a dog in the fight and I just press buttons."

Anybody from this unit we should watch for?

"Oh Jabari Zuniga. Jabari has the ability to be the number 1 pick next year. And I'm not just saying that because that's my brother. I'm saying that because that's facts. Khalil Mack 2.0 man, that's Khalil Mack 2.0. I've never seen anybody like him. He just wakes up out of bed traps bulging, chest big, arms look like he's worked out for three days. He looks like one of those 300 soldiers. Leonidas, that's who he looks like."