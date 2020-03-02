Miami Palmetto Senior High School is a powerhouse football program with multiple players slated to play Division 1 football at the next level in the coming years.

Palmetto is home to coveted DBs Corey Collier and Jason Marshall, defensive linemen Leonard Taylor and Savion Collins and UF pledge Brashard Smith.

OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

A multitude of colleges are courting these talented juniors, including the Florida Gators.

This upcoming Saturday, each of these prospects are expected to make the trip up to Gainesville for Florida’s junior day.

To get an idea of Dan Mullen and company‘s pursuit of Collier, Collins, Marshall and Taylor, GatorsTerritory spoke with Palmetto head football coach Mike Manasco.