Q & A with Standout Lawrence Britt

Lawrence Britt 2027 Athlete

1. Other than the Gators, which teams are you seriously considering?

My interest is open to all schools! I currently don't have a favorite. I'm just taking in the whole process!

2. What's your timeline for a public decision if things go perfectly?

It's a tough decision, but I'm thinking around the summer going into my senior year!

3. Who will help you make this decision?

My mom and dad will definitely help me make the decision that's best for me.

4. Top three most important factors when decision time comes?

The top 3 factors are which school academically is a great fit, which campus and community will feel like home and family, and which coaches will help me most develop for the next level!!

5. What are your thoughts on the Gators and coaches you have been in contact with?

Florida has always been a great program. Coach Napier has really turned things around. I love what he's done and still doing. The program is still on the rise and will be back to dominating as they've always done. I have been in contact with any of the coaches.

6. Describe your game, what you do great, and what type of person you are away from the game!

My game is like a Swiss Army knife! My coaches line me up all over the field, and I play! Doesn't matter which side of the ball! I do whatever I have to do to help my team win.

Off the field, I like hanging out with friends and just being myself. I describe myself as a humble, funny, smart kid! I'm always trying to uplift others with encouragement. I am always willing to help in every way that I can!