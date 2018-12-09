Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-09 08:29:40 -0600') }} football Edit

QB Jalon Jones slips on recruiting cap during OV, gets positive vibes

Hifuwafvi3gfih1yz69c
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Jalon Jones' recruitment has been on the back burner for quite sometime after committing back in April, but this weekend's official visit provided him with another opportunity to slip on the recruiting cap and showcase Florida to uncommitted recruits.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Jones, the nation's 16th-ranked dual-threat quarterback, was accompanied by his parents and was all smiles yet again following another trip to the Swamp.

V55bmtc61ia3p4wh7qif
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}