QB Jalon Jones slips on recruiting cap during OV, gets positive vibes
Jalon Jones' recruitment has been on the back burner for quite sometime after committing back in April, but this weekend's official visit provided him with another opportunity to slip on the recruiting cap and showcase Florida to uncommitted recruits.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Jones, the nation's 16th-ranked dual-threat quarterback, was accompanied by his parents and was all smiles yet again following another trip to the Swamp.
