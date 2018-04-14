GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- There were both ups and downs in regards to Feleipe Franks' play in Saturday's Orange and Blue Game, but despite the bright spots, the sophomore signal-caller understands there's room for growth and is eager to get back to the drawing board.

Franks breaks down his overall performance throughout the spring, the amount of fun and energy the team had on Saturday, how critical the next 3-4 months are going to be, his comfort level running the ball, and much more in the video at the top of the page.

