Former St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback and three-star prospect, Jake Allen, has elected to transfer from the University of Florida after posting the following message on his Twitter account.

In a heartfelt message, Allen wrote, “I want to extend my appreciation to the University of Florida, Coach Mac, and Coach Nuss for recruiting me to my childhood dream school.” He also thanked coach Mullen and new quarterbacks coach, Brian Johnson for the last few months."

Allen committed to childhood Florida during his sophomore year of high school.

“To Gator Nation: I believe Coach Mullen is going to turn the program around and have seen the team come together,” Allen writes.

“With that said, because the offense is not the right fit for me, and because I want to continue to pursue my dream to play in the NFL, I am now seeking other opportunities to play football and open up my recruitment.”

Allen was recruited as a pure pro-style quarterback in Jim McElwain’s system, with the move making a lot of sense. Mullen’s spread offense simply does not fit Allen’s skill set.

The redshirt freshman signal-caller will now be on the search to find his new home after saying goodbye to the Gators.

“I am very sad to say goodbye to Gator Nation, but look forward to this new chapter in my life.”

“Go Gators.”

Kyle Trask and Feleipe Franks are considered the front-runners for the quarterback job, but freshman Emory Jones is the more ideal fit and flashed some potential during the Orange and Blue Game over the weekend.

