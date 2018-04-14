GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Kyle Trask has had a tough go of it early in his Florida career, with injuries having kept him sidelined for most of his time in Gainesville.

This spring, Trask finally got his opportunity to compete, and is certainly taking full advantage of it. He is currently in a battle with incumbent starter, Feliepe Franks, and has been throughout spring practice.

Well, on Saturday, Trask got his chance to showcase his worth in front of roughly 53,000 fans, and gave himself a passing grade.

"I felt like I threw decently,” Trask said. "I missed a couple open guys, but overall I felt like I did a good job."

In the video at the top of the page, Trask talks about his performance, what it’s like being in Mullen's system, how he thinks he’s grown as a quarterback, his mindset going into summer, and much more.