QB Says Gators Real High on His List
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
DJ LagwayQB6-foot-3, 190-PoundsWillis (TX)"I had an amazing experience at Florida, and my overall expression of the whole trip was very amazed at how everyone treated people so well and the way the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news