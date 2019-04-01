Bearden (TN) High School standout Jacques “Ques” Glover committed to Florida today, just days after associate head coach Al Pinkins traveled to Knoxville, TN to Glover workout at his school. Glover a 5-foot-11 point guard chose Florida over offers from Yale, Florida International, Loyola-Chicago, New Mexico State and others despite his recruitment by the Gators beginning only last Wednesday.

“Coach Pinkins came in and watched me workout last Friday and that really went well,” Glover said. “We really started building a relationship and I really started liking the Florida coaching staff and this weekend it really started building more and more. I talked to Coach (Mike) White on the phone for about 30 or 35 minutes and that conversation really went well. Today I talked to him on the phone and that conversation went well and I really felt good about being a Gator so I made it official.”

Florida was shopping to fill three open scholarships, due to transfers, and needed to add depth to its back court. Now the Gators roster will have an All-SEC point guard in Andrew Nembhard plus a freshman combo guard in Tre Mann, and a scoring point guard to give them flexibility at the lead guard spot.

Glover was a key player for the B. Maze Elite team in the Under Armour Association and for Bearden who he helped lead to the Class 3A state championship while averaging 21.1 points, 3.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Bearden defeated three-time champion Memphis East who has James Wiseman, No. 3 ranked player in the Rivals150, on its roster. Glover was named 3A Tournament MVP.



Bearden head coach Jeremy Parrott just completed his third season at Bearden. We asked him for his thoughts on what UF is getting in Glover.

IN HIS COACH’S WORDS: A great kid, a hard worker we’ve had Ques at Bearden for three years and he’s that quintessential strong, skilled point guard, shoots it at a high percentage [he is] just a winner. I think they made him feel like that they needed a point guard with his skillset and his toughness. Ques plays with a chip on his shoulder and they like that. I think they see a lot of things they can use in their scheme, I’m sure. I really felt like watching his work ethic and watching how he’s grown over the last three years, how he competed on the circuit and how he competed with our tough schedule playing so well in games against Mountain Brook (AL) I just had the feeling that he was a high major guard. I’m just a high school coach but I felt that he had the skillset and the determination to play at that level and it’s really great to see it finally happen.

WHAT'S NEXT: Glover joins Mann, Scottie Lewis, Omar Payne and Jason Jitoboh in Florida’s 2019 recruiting class. The Gators staff is evaluating players in the transfer portal as well as JuCo players to fill the two remaining open scholarships. GatorsTerritory.com expects the staff to fill both open ‘ships, including possibly taking a ‘sit-out’ transfer.