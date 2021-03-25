GatorsTerritory - Ques Glover enters transfer portal

Guard Ques Glover has decided to enter the transfer portal.

The sophomore guard from Knoxville, Tennessee if the second player in as many days to leave the Florida program. Tre Mann previously announced that he would forgo the rest of his eligibility to enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

Glover's minutes dropped during his sophomore year after the emergence of transfer guard Tyree Appleby. Glover averaged just 2.5 points and 0.8 rebounds per game, both down from his freshman season. He played in 20 of the Gators' 25 games this season but didn't play in any of the last four games of the year, including both NCAA Tournament games.

The Gators will need to hit the transfer portal themselves this year. With two players already announcing a departure and only one player signed for the 2021 recruiting class in Kowacie Reeves. Reeves is rated the No. 25 player in the country according to Rivals, and the seventh-best shooting guard in the country.