FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.-- Bronco Mendenhall is known for his aggressive defenses.

Mendehall has helped mould the Virginia defense in quite the pass rushing side. The Wahoos are No. 6 in the nation with 45 sacks this season - which is a new single-season record for the Cavs.

The defense has also done a good job of forcing turnovers, tallying four fumbles and catching 11 interceptions for 279 yards and two touchdowns, while also breaking up 43 passes on the year.

On Friday, a few members of the Gators offense discussed the UVA defense and what stands out about the group.

Here are a few quotes:

Gators co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach John Hevesy on Mendehall's aggressive defense

"He always has been. Even going back In 2004 when we played him at Utah, he has always been aggressive. He does a good job. He is on top of different things and different schemes. He does a great job with the personnel that he has in getting the best of them."

Gators RB Lamical Perine

"Just guys that play real smart. They place their linebackers. We got to be prepared for that and just ready to play football since both teams haven’t played in a long time."

Gators center Nick Buchanan

"Big, fast, physical, aggressive. Going to come and hit you in the mouth. They play extremely hard..They are going to be coming. We know that. We just go to be ready.

Gators WR Josh Hammond

"They are definitely going to blitz us a lot. They blitz a lot more than I think any other team we played so far. They are going to try to confuse us with a lot of different things they throw at us. Try to force us to make plays on the back end, get the ball out of Kyle [Trask’s] hands, and force us to make plays. We are excited as receivers , going to get man-to-man coverage . We know at the end of the day we just to have make our plays and put our team in the best position to win the ball game.

Gators WR Van Jefferson

"They are fast. They are physical and they have some really good DBs. I think they play sound and they have a lot of scheme that they mix up to get us wondering. We just have to do a good job executing. They have a great team. They are well coached. It’s going to be a challenge for us but we accept the challenge and we I’ll be ready.

Gators QB Kyle Trask

"They have very talented athletes on the denfejsv side of the ball. They like to give you a lot of different looks. I think overall they play very, very hard. I think that we have to be on our ‘A’ game Monday. Night."