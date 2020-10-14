Radar '23: Mac Markway discusses early recruitment process
DeSmet (MO) 2023 TE Mac Markway has been a busy young man over the last several months, turning into one of the most coveted tight ends in the 2023 class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news