UCF defensive coordinator Randy Shannon wasn't surprised when his predecessor at UF, Todd Grantham, singled out CJ Henderson as the top corner he's coached.

Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham made an eye-opening statement in 2018 when he called C.J. Henderson the best cornerback he's ever coached. Grantham doubled down in the spring of 2019 and again this past season, saying Henderson tops the list of his former NFL corners as well. "He's the best player I've coached, college or pro," said Grantham, who coached Jaire Zakar Alexander at Louisville and former first-round picks Jeff Burris, Aaron Glenn, Mike Jenkins, Terence Newman, Tyrone Poole and Dunta Robinson in the NFL. Grantham's comments caught the attention of fans and media alike, but came as no surprise to his predecessor, Randy Shannon. "Nope. Not at all," said Shannon, now the defensive coordinator at UCF. "Coach Grantham has been around a lot guys just like I have. He knows what to look for. So I wasn't surprised when he said that." Shannon also shares the same opinion.

"He’s got to be my top one or two corners I’ve coached. Just athletically with the height he is at 6-foot-1, there’s nobody like that with that kind of ability.” — Randy Shannon on CJ Henderson

The former Miami coach (2007-10) and defensive coordinator (2001-06) had six defensive backs drafted in the first round during his time with the Hurricanes. Shannon singled out just one cornerback with Henderson’s sub-4.4 speed, but said his size and athleticism is unmatched. “I’ll put it to you this way. Speed-wise, him and Phillip Buchanon are probably about the same,” Shannon said of Henderson. “But athletically and with his height, I don’t think nobody has that (combo). He’s got to be my top one or two corners I’ve coached. Just athletically with the height he is at 6-foot-1, there’s nobody like him with that kind of ability.” Buchanon was one of three first-round picks for Miami in the 2002 NFL Draft, along with cornerback Mike Rumph and safety Edward Reed. Shannon also produced first-rounders Kelly Jennings and Antrel Rolle, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and the No. 8 pick in 2005. “Sean Taylor, Phillip Buchanan, Antrel Rolle, Kelly Jennings, there’s a lot of elite guys I coached at Miami. But C.J. has the height,” Shannon said. “He’s a 6-foot-1, runs a 4.3, can do punt and kickoff return and has unbelievable hips. Usually when you have a guy who’s tall like that, they don’t have the hips C.J. has. Usually a tall guy like him can only go play safety. But he’s a first-round corner."