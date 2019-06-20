BRADENTON, Fla. -- Whether it's at wide receiver or somewhere in the secondary, there is no doubting the long-term potential of Atlanta-based 2021 athlete, Nathaniel Wiggins.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound Wiggins, who competed at last weekend's NFA 7v7 Tournament, has already made his splash on the recruiting trail as well, possessing verbal offers from Florida, Kansas State, Pittsburgh and UAB.

Wih two years of high school left, Wiggins is still getting his feet wet with the recruiting process, but one suitor that has already managed to welcomed him to campus multiple times is UF, which offered shortly after a campus visit in March.