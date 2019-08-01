The majority of the prospects who earned official offers from the Gators on Thursday were presented with verbal offers in the past, but that is not the case with Dee Beckwith.

In fact, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Beckwith, a rangy, versatile athlete who measures in at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, has only chopped it up with the Gators on one occasion.

August 1 marks the first day colleges can extend official scholarships to class of 2020 prospects, with UF taking that next step with Beckwith to kick off the morning.