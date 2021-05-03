GatorsTerritory - Ranking the Contenders: Terrance Brooks

Terrance Brooks named his final five in recent days and a round of official visits coming up in June could lay the groundwork for a decision after those trips. Seeing all five programs will be important as the four-star from Plano (Texas) Pope John Paul II will start his round of visits at Oregon the first weekend of June followed by Florida, Texas and Alabama and a trip to Texas A&M is also planned but has not been scheduled yet. In today’s Ranking The Contenders, we break down Brooks’ top programs and try to put them in order of where he will likely commit when it’s all said and done.

1. TEXAS A&M

There are a lot of reasons to think Texas A&M has the slight edge in Brooks’ recruitment from his strong relationship with defensive backs coach TJ Rushing, to how the Aggies have consistently recruiting him through this cycle and that Brooks’ father, Chet, was a star at A&M and so the four-star cornerback is also a legacy. Getting to campus for an official visit will be important and could be the final step in Brooks’ recruitment but by no means do the Aggies have an insurmountable lead at this point.

2. TEXAS

Before Brooks took a visit to College Station for the recent Texas A&M spring game, there was some feeling that Texas looked best in his recruitment. Brooks has a longstanding relationship with position coach Terry Joseph from his time at Notre Dame and the four-star also likes first-year coach Steve Sarkisian a lot as well. The Longhorns could make up ground and even take the lead in his recruitment with a blowout official visit but Texas A&M and Alabama could be tough to overcome.

3. ALABAMA

There is definitely an argument to have Alabama second on this list. The four-star cornerback has been recruited hard by position coach Jay Valai even from his time at Texas and so there is a tremendous comfort level there. Alabama has also made Brooks a priority in this class and the word is the Crimson Tide feeling like they’re in striking distance to get him. Again, the in-state issue and the legacy issue could hinder Alabama but the Crimson Tide can go anywhere for anybody.

4. FLORIDA

Florida has been hot and cold with Brooks over the last several months but the Gators get a pass since they brought in new defensive backs coaches Jules Montinar and Wesley McGriff and since that time they’ve been seriously coming after the four-star cornerback. A recent virtual visit went very well, the lure of playing for a school that pumps out defensive backs all the time is also big and Florida quarterback commit Nick Evers from Flower Mound, Texas, could be in Brooks’ ear a little bit as well.



5. OREGON