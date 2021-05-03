 GatorsTerritory - Ranking the Contenders: Terrance Brooks
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 12:50:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Ranking the Contenders: Terrance Brooks

Terrance Brooks
Terrance Brooks (Rivals.com)
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
@adamgorney

Terrance Brooks named his final five in recent days and a round of official visits coming up in June could lay the groundwork for a decision after those trips.

Seeing all five programs will be important as the four-star from Plano (Texas) Pope John Paul II will start his round of visits at Oregon the first weekend of June followed by Florida, Texas and Alabama and a trip to Texas A&M is also planned but has not been scheduled yet.

In today’s Ranking The Contenders, we break down Brooks’ top programs and try to put them in order of where he will likely commit when it’s all said and done.

*****

FACT OR FICTION: Nicholas Singleton will end up at Penn State

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

1. TEXAS A&M

There are a lot of reasons to think Texas A&M has the slight edge in Brooks’ recruitment from his strong relationship with defensive backs coach TJ Rushing, to how the Aggies have consistently recruiting him through this cycle and that Brooks’ father, Chet, was a star at A&M and so the four-star cornerback is also a legacy. Getting to campus for an official visit will be important and could be the final step in Brooks’ recruitment but by no means do the Aggies have an insurmountable lead at this point.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

*****

2. TEXAS

Before Brooks took a visit to College Station for the recent Texas A&M spring game, there was some feeling that Texas looked best in his recruitment. Brooks has a longstanding relationship with position coach Terry Joseph from his time at Notre Dame and the four-star also likes first-year coach Steve Sarkisian a lot as well. The Longhorns could make up ground and even take the lead in his recruitment with a blowout official visit but Texas A&M and Alabama could be tough to overcome.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM

*****

3.  ALABAMA

There is definitely an argument to have Alabama second on this list. The four-star cornerback has been recruited hard by position coach Jay Valai even from his time at Texas and so there is a tremendous comfort level there. Alabama has also made Brooks a priority in this class and the word is the Crimson Tide feeling like they’re in striking distance to get him. Again, the in-state issue and the legacy issue could hinder Alabama but the Crimson Tide can go anywhere for anybody.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

*****

4. FLORIDA

Florida has been hot and cold with Brooks over the last several months but the Gators get a pass since they brought in new defensive backs coaches Jules Montinar and Wesley McGriff and since that time they’ve been seriously coming after the four-star cornerback. A recent virtual visit went very well, the lure of playing for a school that pumps out defensive backs all the time is also big and Florida quarterback commit Nick Evers from Flower Mound, Texas, could be in Brooks’ ear a little bit as well.


SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT GATORSTERRITORY.COM

*****

5. OREGON  

Oregon’s coaching staff has shown the ability to be very convincing on the recruiting trail and to aggressively go after top targets and the Plano Pope John Paul II recruit is definitely one of those. Arguably more than any other official visit, getting Brooks out to Eugene is going to be crucial if the Ducks have a real shot at landing him. It’s definitely an uphill battle but Oregon has won some of those before.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Zsb3JpZGEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3JhbmtpbmctdGhlLWNvbnRlbmRlcnMtdGVycmFuY2UtYnJvb2tz IgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Y3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxl bWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsK ICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpz IHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3Jj ID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwu cGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3Jl Y2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUz QSUyRiUyRmZsb3JpZGEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZyYW5raW5nLXRo ZS1jb250ZW5kZXJzLXRlcnJhbmNlLWJyb29rcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDk2JmN2 PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQg Y29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==