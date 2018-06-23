The Southeastern Conference, where the schedules are always tough and the talent is always great. As we wait in anticipation for the great fall tradition to return in 70 days, the Gators are looking at a rare occurrence, a relatively favorable schedule. According to ESPN, Florida boasts the 54th ranked strength of schedule, and are favored in all but three games in 2018. Their projected win/loss is just a tad over eight games. As we inch our way closer, day by day, to the start of SEC football here is a full look at the Gators 2018 schedule.

12. Charleston Southern An FCS opponent to start things off. The Buccaneers are projected to finish in the middle of the pack in the Big South league. This is the opening game of the season, but outside of it being the first game, it should be a yawn fest. Luckily the Gators get the Buccaneers to open the season so they can use it to figure out the quarterback situation along with other roster and depth chart spots. I would not be surprised in the slightest to see all QBs to receive a decent amount of playing time in this one. Unlike last season the Gators will start the year with a win. The Gators have a 98.9 percent chance of not losing to Charleston Southern in their opening game. 11. Idaho I think it is safe to say the FCS Big Sky conference is not quite up to the talent level of the SEC, and unfortunately for them this game is nothing more than a tune up before the Gators play Florida State. They have a decent defense, but do not wow you in anything they do. The Gators should be able to beat the Vandals under any circumstance, 10 times out of 10. You cannot overlook anybody in football, but I think it is pretty safe to say this game will be a win for Florida. The Gators have a 90.9 percent chance of trouncing the Vandals. 10. Colorado State The Gators could still be figuring some things out come September 15, but should not have much trouble with the Rams. Colorado State is not a walk in the park, however. The Rams are one of the best squads coming out of the Mountain West Conference. Unfortunately, they lost their all-conference quarterback and running back from last year. They landed Washington transfer quarterback, K.J. Carta-Samuels, and return some good pieces on defense. However, they simply are outmatched against the Gators. This is a cupcake game that they probably would not have scheduled if not for former head coach, Jim McElwain. Florida should not have much trouble whatsoever with the Rams. The Gators have a 96.3 percent chance of winning the Mac bowl. 9. Vanderbilt The Commodores have always given Florida fits, but the Gators usually come out on top. That’s how I envision this year’s game going. Senior Quarterback Kyle Shurmur is going to have to take on more responsibility because they can no longer rely on Ralph Webb. However, the Gators are simply a more talented team than Vanderbilt. Head coach Derek Mason has done a great job trying to turn this program around, but they just do not have the means to truly compete in the SEC. They have a good defense, as they usually do, and return four starters on the offensive line. Vandy always gives Florida is best punch, and I would not expect anything less this year. The Gators have an 83.7 percent chance of defeating the Commodores in Nashville.

8. Tennessee Jeremy Pruitt does not walk into a great situation in Knoxville. Plain and simple. However, he is a proven defensive coordinator and has some pieces to work with. Make no mistake, this is going to be a process, and the Vols will most likely not be very good this season. However, Knoxville is always a tough place to play. If the game were in Gainesville I would feel much more comfortable about a win. It is the first road test of the season and playing on the road in Tennessee is not an easy feat. The quarterback situation needs to be figured out before then, but if it drags on and nobody has stood out above the rest it could mean some trouble for Mullen and company. This game should be a win. Florida is in a much better place than Tennessee right now, but if the last three years of this series were any indication, I would not guarantee anything. Florida has a 66.7 percent chance of vaulting over the Vols September 22. 7. Kentucky The Wildcats are a tricky team. The game is very early in the season (September 8) and Kentucky returns 16 out 22 possible starters. We all know the Gators have had the Cats’ number since forever, but the Gators barely escaped Lexington last year thanks to a couple of blown coverage’s by the Kentucky defensive backs. Mark Stoops has really improved this program, and they are not what they once were. Electric running back Benny Snell Jr. is back, and he will have to carry the load, as the Wildcats do not have the quarterback spot figured out yet. The Gators should be able to take care of Kentucky, but I would not be surprised if the Wildcats gave the Gators a great fight, especially early in the season. Florida has an 82.7 percent chance of extending the streak against the Wildcats.

Patty Grimball, TigerBait.com

6. LSU The Tigers are not what they used to be under Les Miles, but still have a talented roster. Their defense should be good as they return seven starters, including All-SEC linebacker Devin White. The problems with them are on offense. They landed transfer quarterback Joe Burrow, but how fast will he be able to adapt to LSUs system? Furthermore, their offense simply is not very good. They have talent at receiver and running back but lack experience. Their scheme and play calling have been bad the last few years and they let go of ineffective offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Tight ends coach Steve Ensminger takes over the position, but we will see how much, if at all, the Tigers offense improves under him. Thanks to hurricane Matthew, the Gators get the Tigers at home for the second straight year. If this game were to be played in Baton Rouge I would put it higher on the list. The Gators have a 65 percent chance of trouncing the Tigers. 5. Missouri The Tigers offense is loaded. Drew Lock is already being talked about as a high pick in next year’s draft, and junior running back Damarea Crocket is back after missing last year. The best thing for Missouri though is the offensive line. They return all five starters, and have done a great job protecting Lock. Derek Dooley takes over and will implement his scheme, which may bring growing pains, but the Tigers sheer talent on offense should keep them afloat. Florida has a 67.5 percent chance of locking up the Tigers.

USA Today

4. South Carolina The Gamecocks are one of the dark horses to take the SEC East in 2018. Jake Bentley is one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC - although he slipped a little in his sophomore year, he still has a lot going his way. He needs to stay healthy, however. The Gamecocks also get Debo Samuel back. Samuel is South Carolina’s greatest asset. He is a great receiver, but is simply a playmaker. He is their Percy Harvin. Will Muschamp has to replace some pieces in the backend of his defense, but outside of that, the Gamecocks look solid on the defensive side. They are a good team and the Gators cannot afford to overlook the Gamecocks come November 10. The Gators have a 65.8 percent chance of gaming the Gamecocks. 3. FSU The Seminoles are in a similar position as the Gators: uncharacteristically bad season in 2017, replacing the head coach, high expectations and plenty of question marks. The Noles have very talented team. Cam Akers is a very good running back, and both James Blackman and Deondre Francois are capable quarterbacks. Willie Taggart has his work cut out for him, but you cannot deny he is walking into a pretty good situation. We will know more about each team before the annual post-turkey showdown arrives, but Florida State has taken the last five against the Gators and still boasts a ton of talent. The Noles are always a tough draw and the game being in Tallahassee does not help either. Florida has a 39.4 percent chance of chomping the Noles.

USA Today Sports

2. Mississippi State This is THE game for Mississippi State. Everyone knows the Bulldogs are going to give their absolute best when the Gators travel to Starkville on September 29. The Bulldogs may not be as good as they were with Dan Mullen, but Joe Moorhead is a good hire, and they have a good team. Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald is all healed up and ready to return as one of the best quarterbacks in the conference.Their top running back, Aeris Williams, rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and is returning for his senior year as well. For the Gators, the toughest part is going to have to somehow corral their defensive line. At the moment, we have not seen much out of the Gators offensive line and that could be a matchup nightmare for Mullen and the offense. “Starkvegas” is sure to be rocking and the Gators are going to have to deal with the ruckus environment all game long. Mullen knows this game is going to be a huge, but the players have to stay calm and not succumb to the pressure of the cowbell. The Gators have a 33.7 percent chance of quieting the cowbells.

Radi Nabulsi