Rattlers Visit for Midweek Rematch with Gators





The Gators own an active nine-game winning streak over the Rattlers and are coming off a 17-0 shutout of Florida A&M on March 2.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida hosts Florida A&M of the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ET in the second of two meetings during the 2022 season.

In the first matchup on March 2, Florida recorded its largest shutout of an opponent since April 9, 2011 vs. Mississippi State (W, 18-0) while hitting more home runs (six) than in any other contest since April 7, 2015 vs. Stetson (seven). It also marked Florida's largest margin of victory since March 3, 2019 vs. Winthrop (W, 28- 5), most hits since April 23, 2019 vs. Florida Atlantic (21) and most runs dating back to Feb. 27, 2021 vs. Samford (W, 18-2).

The Gators (18-10, 3-6 SEC) are 27-1 all-time vs. the Rattlers (12-17, 6-3 SWAC) including an 11-1 mark under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan Florida has won nine-straight games vs. Florida A&M.

Pitching Matchup





Tuesday | 6 p.m. (SECN+)

Florida A&M RHP Dallas Tease

Florida RHP Nick Pogue

Entering week eight of the season, Florida is unranked in every major poll except for the USA Today Coaches Poll, where the Gators sit at No. 22. This is the first time during the 2022 season that Florida has been unranked in the D1Baseball Top 25.

LAST TIME OUT The Gators posted a 1-3 record last week, picking up a midweek win vs. No. 5 Florida State (W, 6-3) in Jacksonville before dropping three games at No. 23 Georgia in Athens (L, 7-6 / L, 6-1 / L, 14-8). In the March 29 victory over Florida State, shortstop Josh Rivera finished a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI.

SCOUTING THE RATTLERS Florida A&M is 12-17 (6-3 SWAC) entering the midweek matchup and is coming off a series sweep of Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Ala. The Rattlers are batting .250 as a team while the pitching staff holds an ERA of 6.50. So far this season, Florida A&M is 0-11 on the road. The Rattlers were picked to place third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason poll.

MIDWEEK MAGIC + IN-STATE SUCCESS Florida is 7-0 in midweek games this season and 8-1 against in-state teams.

HOT AT HOME Florida is 38-9 across its last 47 regular season games at Florida Ballpark, including 23-6 in their last 29. In the inaugural season of Florida Ballpark, the Gators delivered a dominant 28-9 record at home. Florida closed out the regular season with eight-straight home series victories, going 27-4 at home in the team's final 31 regular-season contests and losing just one game in the final 13 matchups in that span.

HISTORIC HOME RUN PACE Florida ranks fifth in the nation with 54 home runs. The Gators are on track to hit 108 home runs in the regular season alone this year, which would mark the program's third-highest total ever, as well as the most under O'Sullivan (2018 - 100) and Florida's top total since 2002 (111). Catcher/designated hitter Mac Guscette hit the Gators' 50th homer on March 31 at No. 23 Georgia in Florida's 26th game of the season. In 2021, first baseman/designated hitter Kris Armstrong hit the team's 50th homer in the 41st game of the season on April 30, 2021 off of No. 2 Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker. The Gators also hit their 40th home run of the season in just their 20th game on March 20 at Alabama, whereas last year, Florida's 40th home run occurred in the team's 33rd game – on April 11 at Tennessee.

BASH BROTHERS 2021 All-American outfielder Jud Fabian leads the SEC with 12 home runs (T-seventh nationally) while breakout outfielder Wyatt Langford ranks T-fourth in the SEC and T-24th nationally with 10 homers. Fabian and Langford are one of four pairs of teammates in the nation with 10-plus home runs each (Texas, Boston College, Old Dominion).

STATE OF THE DEFENSE With 19 errors in 1,016 defensive chances, Florida ranks 10th nationally with a .981 fielding percentage.

HERE COMES THE JUD After becoming the fifth player in program history to eclipse 20 home runs in a season in 2021, J. Fabian is not only leading the SEC with 12 homers this year, but also ranks T-second in the conference with 27 walks (T14th nationally) – while striking out just 24 times. Fabian recorded his seventh career multi-homer game on March 22 vs. Bethune-Cookman and now sits at 44 career home runs, which ranks sixth all-time at Florida. The Ocala, Fla. native's next home run milestone will come at 47 career homers, where Gator great Mike Zunino sits in fifth. Fabian is currently averaging one home run every 8.5 at bats (12 homers in 102 at bats).

MARCH ON, JUD During the month of March, Fabian led the SEC in total bases (54), slugging (.857), walks (22) and home runs (10).

BREAKOUT STERLIN After batting .301/.396/.470 with All-SEC Freshman Team honors in 2021, outfielder Sterlin Thompson has improved to the tune of a .348/.414/.616 line as a sophomore, leading Florida in batting average, hits (39) and OPS (1.105). Thompson owns a career-high seven home runs in half as many games as last season (five homers in 55 games). Across Florida's four games last week, Thompson led the team in batting (.412), OBP (.444) and hits (seven). Thompson has paced Florida in the same three categories across the team's last 10 games, slashing .350/.422/.625 with an active nine-game hitting streak.

TELL ME WYATT Coming off a freshman 2021 season where he had one hit in four at bats, Langford leads the 2022 Gators in slugging and steals (five) with a .333/.417/.686 batting line. Langford boasts 10 home runs in 105 at bats (one home run every 10.5 at bats) and is on track to become the sixth player in program history to eclipse the 20-homer threshold in a season.

SULLY WINS 600TH With a 13-6 victory to clinch the series over Alabama on March 19, O'Sullivan won his 600th game as Florida head coach – on the same day Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin accomplished the feat. 2022 represents O'Sullivan's 15th season as the head coach at Florida. During that time, O'Sullivan owns a 603-288 (.677) record, passing the legendary Dave Fuller (556-354-6) for the most wins in program history on March 9, 2021. O'Sullivan's .677 winning percentage ranks third among all active Division I head coaches, while Florida's .617 clip in SEC play since 2008 stands as the top mark in the conference.

HOME SCORELESS STREAK From Feb. 27 to March 12, the Florida pitching staff went 31 2/3 innings without allowing a run at Florida Ballpark. The Gators blanked Georgia State in the final seven innings of game three on Feb. 27, then pitched back-to-back shutouts vs. Florida A&M (17-0) on March 2 and Jacksonville (W, 1-0) on March 8, before finally surrendering a run at home in the seventh inning vs. Seton Hall on March 12.

FRESHMAN FLIES From Feb. 26 to March 2, a Flor­ida freshman hit his first-career homer in four-straight games: Corey Robinson (March 2), Deric Fabian (March 1), Ty Evans (Feb. 27) and Rene Lastres (Feb. 26).

BALLPARK OF THE YEAR Opened in 2021, the state-of-the-art Florida Ballpark was named Ballpark Digest's 2021 College Ballpark of the Year in December. Newly equipped with permanent outfield concessions and restrooms, Florida Ballpark features a 360-degree open concourse, shade structures for fans and high definition video and sound.

DRAFT BUZZ After being selected 40th overall in last year's draft, Fabian is again projected as Florida's top prospect by MLB Pipeline, coming in as the No. 45 overall prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft. Barco follows closely behind at No. 54, while Thompson (No. 90) and right-hander Brandon Sproat (No. 98) fell just inside the top 100. The Gators' middle infield duo of Colby Halter and Rivera recently received draft buzz as well, with D1baseball ranking the former as the No. 60 college prospect and the latter sitting at No. 78. All six of the aforementioned players were ranked as top-30 prospects in the SEC by D1Baseball, in addition to right-handed pitcher Nick Pogue who was tabbed the conference's No. 50 prospect.

Recently updated on March 14, Florida placed five players on Baseball America's top-200 draft prospects list: Barco (No. 23), Fabian (No. 33), Thompson (No. 53), Sproat (No. 96) and Halter (No. 198).

