GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Less than a year after being sidelined with a torn ACL, tailback Malik Davis made his way back to the game field last Saturday when the Gators kicked off the 2018 campaign against Charleston Southern.

"I didn’t expect him to come back so quickly, and be so healthy, and still doing the same stuff," said linebacker James Houston. "'Cause I tore my ACL when I was a junior in high school, and it took me about a year to get back. He’s been about, I want to say six or seven months. He’s looking real nice, doing nice jump-cuts.”

Davis finished last Saturday's content with 38 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. The Tampa Bay native chipped in with an eight-yard reception as well.

“You always feel like you could’ve done more than what you did, just being a competitor, a football player, but I think I did well,” Davis said.

The injury that put Davis on the bench happened during the first quarter of last year's 42-7 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Despite only playing in two-thirds of the season, Davis ranked second on the team in rushing with 526 yards, averaging out to almost seven yards per carry.

There was a point in the game when Davis took a nasty hit to his reconstructed knee, but the sophomore popped right back up and was unfazed by the physicality.

“It has happened before,” Davis said of getting hit. “Just like I said, in practice I’ve been hit multiple times. It’s just like, we’ve got a great defense, so getting tackled in a game was just like in practice. It wasn’t like a big difference to me.

"I think for a confidence thing, when you take a big hit on the leg like he did later in the game, at whatever point it was, I think that would give him a lot of confidence that, 'Hey, I'm kind of back,'” Dan Mullen said. “He's been running and cutting for a while. I know in a game it's different, but then when you take a big hit like that, I think that can build some confidence for him."

Davis adds depth to a strong running back stable for 2018. The team racked up 203 yards rushing against Charleston Southern, distributed amongst a plethora of backs.

With Mark Stoops and Kentucky invading Gainesville this weekend, Davis knows his squad will be ready to roll.

“We just try to keep each week, and each game, like any other game,” Davis said. “We don’t want to try like, ‘Oh we’re gonna' practice harder for this team this week.'

"We just wanna' try to keep each week consistent and practice just as hard as we did last week for Charleston Southern this week.”

