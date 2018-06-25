The Gators will look to bounce back from a lackluster (4-7) performance this upcoming season.

New head coach, Dan Mullen, has preached the importance of returning the program back to the ‘Gator standard’ and has said he expects to compete for national championships.

Last season did not meet those expectations, and it was certainly not what the Florida Gators were expecting. Since 1960, only seven teams in UF football history have finished the season with a losing record.

Mullen has brought a ton of energy and excitement to the program, but what should the realistic expectations be for Mullen’s squad in his first year? Lets take a gander.

On Saturday we took a look at the entire schedule and broke down how tough each matchup would be. After analyzing the Gators 2018 opponents, the schedule looks very manageable.

According to ESPN, the Gators strength of schedule heading into the season is 54th in the country, and they are favored in every game in 2018 except for Georgia, Mississippi State and Florida State.

Florida also draws a much more subdued opening to the season compared to last year's opener - no knock on Charleston Southern, but they are not Michigan; which is a good benefit to have for a team trying to figure out their quarterback situation.

The Gators do, however, have their annual showdown with LSU and have to travel to Mississippi State for their rotational SEC west opponent.

Georgia will be the best team the Gators play; Mississippi State may be the toughest game to win; and Florida State has had the Gators number for five years. In the same vein, South Carolina could also provide a tough test for Mullen and his men. They have one of the best playmakers in the country in Debo Samuel and their defense has been solid.

In all honesty though, outside of the two Bulldogs, FSU and maybe the Gamecocks, Florida should be able to handle the favorable schedule.

The Gators are projected to win eight games according to ESPN, and I think that is right on the money. Not all Gator fans will love just eight wins and may expect more, but doubling your win total in one year would be a pretty big accomplishment.

Here are my predictions for where the Gators will finish at the end of 2018.

Charleston Southern (Sep. 1): W

Kentucky (Sep. 8): W

Colorado State (Sep. 15): W

At Tennessee (Sep. 22): W

At Mississippi State (Sep. 29): L

LSU (Oct. 6): W

At Vanderbilt (Oct. 13): W

Georgia (Jacksonville) (Oct. 27): L

Missouri (Nov. 3): W

South Carolina (Nov. 10): L

Idaho (Nov. 17): W

At Florida State (Nov. 24): W

Final record: (9-3)

Projected bowl game: Outback bowl

Expectations are always high in Gainesville, but I believe the schedule lines up very favorably, and Mullen is well known for having his teams ready to go come game time.

This was not a (4-7) squad last season. They will be much improved and I believe they should be able to at least double their win total.