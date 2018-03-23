On the first day of the Florida Gators spring practice there was a wave of awareness that rippled through the crowd as the Gator Nation got their first look at the new guys. No, not the seven early enrollees, the other two new guys, the wide receiver transfers.

On day one they looked decent.

On the second day of the Florida Gators spring practice the crowd leaving Sanders Practice Field were starting to get excited as they asked each other, “did you watch the transfers today?”

By the fourth day of the Florida Gators spring practice, the names Van Jefferson and Tre’ (Trevon) Grimes had firmly implemented themselves into the conversation concerning the future success of this team.

There’s a palpable excitement in the program about their addition to the team and for good reason. Both tall and quick, they grab your attention as soon as they step on the field. Both intuitive and with good hands, they keep it and won’t let you turn away for fear of missing another athletic feat.

Their status with the NCAA is still up in the air and Gator Nation waits with bated breath to see if the two will be cleared to play this season. But even if they aren’t allowed to suit up for 2018, their presence will still be felt as the two have forced their teammates to take stock of their own play.

“The new guys, Van Jefferson and Tre Grimes, their catching on pretty fast and really exerting the energy in every play,” says sophomore receiver Kadarius Toney.

“It pushes us to go harder because you know competition always gonna be there and if you not ready to play you just not ready for the game.”

According to Jefferson, the relationship is mutually beneficial as he and Grimes learn the ropes of their new home.

“I mean, all those guys are funny. I’m learning from Tyrie (Cleveland) and KT [Kadarius Toney] and Freddie (Swain), all those guys now. When I first came in they were all always cracking jokes on me. Me being the new guy and everything like that. Like I said I’m learning from them. We’re out here competing and we have meetings and a little stat sheet on what people did in practice so we’re always competing with that. Who gets the most yards, stuff like that. It’s all fun and games. We’re just out here competing.”

Jefferson, a redshirt junior transfer from Ole Miss, has particularly made an impression as this young unit is getting a first hand look at what three years of practice and two playing in an SEC program can do for a guy.

He has often worked with the first team offense and been continually praised by wide receiver coach Billy Gonzales and head coach Dan Mullen for showcasing an understanding of the fundamentals Gonzales is currently trying to implement. This is to be expected they point out, for a guy that comes in with 999 career yards on 91 catches and four touchdowns through two seasons of playing time, all that were accumulated while competing in the toughest division in college football, the SEC West.

“Van has kind of stepped up a little bit,” says Gonzales, amending, “but he’s had two years of SEC play under his belt. I expect that out of him. He’s making plays right now. One-on-ones, he’s getting matchups, he’s running by defensive backs, he understands a little bit more, he’s got a little bit more experience, I assume.”

Adds Mullen, “he’s a guy that’s played in this league before. I mean he’s played in games. It’s not like it’s his first SEC football practice. To be able to come out here, he’s used to playing at this level. When that happens to you you’re kinda not ‘wowed’ you’re used to playing at this level.

“One of the things I’m pleased with is one he’s got talent and quickness and talent and ability. Two is trying to really pay close attention to details on being a very detailed route runner. I think we’ve got him playing on the outside and this is the first time. He’s always been in the slot and now he’s on the outside.”

Moving to that outside spot has been a transition that Jefferson admits has taken some getting used to as it requires getting off the line quicker. His skill set lends itself that spot however so now he’s using that attention to detail to adapt to a whole new style of game.

“Biggest learning curve for me probably would be just getting the concepts down. You’ve got a lot of checks and alerts. Ole Miss really didn’t have that. We’d just go out there and run the routes. It’s more checks and you’ve got to know what the coverage is, so that’s probably the more difficult part that I need to understand right now.”

Right on Jefferson’s heels is Grimes, the 6-foot-5 sophomore who uses his height in jump ball situations that will have SEC defenders shaking their heads in shame for seasons to come.

One play in particular from scrimmage during practice this week saw Grimes match up with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Racing down the edge, roping the sideline Chauncey fought at the receiver with coverage that would’ve stopped a lesser man. Grimes was able to pull in the pass on a nasty catch. It was good defense from CGJ, it was just a stud play from Grimes. Creative talk followed, and it’s all apart of the transfer bettering his new teammates.

“On the field, I try to get under people's skin,” says Grimes.

“At the end of the day, that's what it's going to be like in the game. If I can better them and they better me, then that's what it is. That gets the other players better and that gets me better."

With only one year of collegiate ball under his belt (3 receptions-20 yards) the St. Thomas Aquinas alum is aware he still has things to work on, but also understand what his role can be with this offense.

“I’ve gotta learn how to get low, just coming out of [breaks] quicker. I feel like I’m adapting well, and that’ll be one thing I work on this spring.

“I feel like I can stretch the field, make defenses have to play special schemes just to cover my deep threat ability. So, I think that’s one of the biggest aspects I bring to the game.”

Grimes is coming from an offense at Ohio State that is similar to what he’s in now; this makes sense considering Mullen is an Urban Meyer protégée. This helps with the assimilation for the transfer.

“It kind of gives me a step on everybody else, but at the end of the day, I’m still working, I’m still trying to get better and hopefully I’ll have a phenomenal experience.”

If the first wave of spring practices is any indication, then whenever these guys do see the field it will be a phenomenal experience.

They are two players, from two backgrounds, pulled towards Florida for two separate reasons with two different styles. Yet for now they are one unit; the transfers, the new guys, the veterans. However you want to label them, they’re a duo now, and whenever they’re available for the Florida Gators it will be a one-two punch that has one huge impact.