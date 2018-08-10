GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have not had a receiving core with this much potential in a long time.

The Gators return six receivers from last season including: big-time pass catcher Tyrie Cleveland, electric slot-man Kadarius Toney and veterans Josh Hammond and Freddie Swain.

But the biggest boost to the position is the addition of transfer receivers Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes.

Pair that with the addition of true freshman and four-star receiver Jacob Copeland, and the return of Rick Wells after he served his year-long suspension and the Gators have a very talented and deep group of receivers.

Throughout the offseason and now into fall camp the receivers have shown off their physical abilities.

However, receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Billy Gonzales is not concerned with that. He knows what they can do physically. And like every coach we have spoken to, the message is all about the mental side of the game.

“It’s real early,” Gonzales said. “We’ve got a lot to work to do still.”

The talent is there, however, the group, and the offense in general, needs to do a better job retaining what they have learned.

"We need to be better," said Gonzales about retention. “We need to do a better job as far as studying, getting in our books and doing the extra to make sure we can focus in when we’re out here.”

Gonzales was in Gainesville the last time the Gators had a great receiving core from 2005-2009. In order for the UF assistant to reach that level of success, Gonzales is emphasizing the little details that might go unnoticed.

“These guys all know, I’ve told every one of them, I’ve stressed to them, ‘if you can’t block, you’re not gonna play, as gifted as you are,’” Gonzales said. "The great ones that we had here, I can show, I’ve showed them clip after clip after clip of great players making big time blocks for us.

“Your value to the team on the other snaps, you better be willing, you better be a great blocker, being able to turn—what we call a turn and peel—you better be able to do a great job blocking cause if you can’t you have, you’re not gonna fit in for us and you’re not gonna fit into our program.”

Not many positions are as loaded as the Gators receiving core. Van Jefferson looks very fluid, runs great routes and catches everything.

Grimes is huge. His 6-foot-5 inch frame and athletic ability make him a great target, Toney is as shifty as ever and has improved his route running, Cleveland has looked good, and we have seen good things from Dre Massey, Josh Hammond and Rick Wells.

However, there is no physical match for a great understanding of the mental side of the game.

“If they can comprehend and understand what they’re doing, then we’ll be good because then everybody can play fast,” Gonzales said.

“That’s what you want. You want to be able to have an opportunity for these guys to maximize their potential. But they have to understand what they’re doing.”