Recent JUCO offer is impressed with the Gators: 'They're on the right path’
Florida's men's basketball program has experienced a great start to the new year.
On Saturday, the team completed a 21-point comeback and beat Alabama in a double-overtime thriller at home. Three days later, the Gators traveled to South Carolina and secured a double-digit victory to make their record 2-0 in conference play.
Looking past the basketball court, Mike White's staff also took the next step on Tuesday with Victor Hart, a JUCO prospect in South Florida.
Hart, who suits up for Miami Dade College, spoke with GatorsTerritory about his reaction to receiving the green light from Florida this week.
