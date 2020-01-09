Florida's men's basketball program has experienced a great start to the new year.

On Saturday, the team completed a 21-point comeback and beat Alabama in a double-overtime thriller at home. Three days later, the Gators traveled to South Carolina and secured a double-digit victory to make their record 2-0 in conference play.

Looking past the basketball court, Mike White's staff also took the next step on Tuesday with Victor Hart, a JUCO prospect in South Florida.

Hart, who suits up for Miami Dade College, spoke with GatorsTerritory about his reaction to receiving the green light from Florida this week.