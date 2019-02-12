After putting together an impressive class that featured Rivals100 targets Chris Steele and Kaiir Elam, Florida is once again positioning themselves well with a flurry of defensive backs in the 2020 cycle.

One of those prospects is Jacksonville Sandalwood cornerback, Jahquez Robinson, who recently scooped up an offer from the in-state school.

Although he was given the green light by UF just under three weeks ago, Robinson told GatorsTerritory that Dan Mullen’s program is propelling themselves toward the top of his list.

“Almost every day they keep going up,” Robinson said of Florida’s standing in his recruitment. “Coach [Torrian] Gray, I talk to him literally every day. So our relationship is starting to get better and better.

"Also, my cousin [Kavaris Harkless] went there. A lot of my family are Florida fans. It’s definitely a blessing."