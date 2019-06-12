Dan Mullen’s staff has taken a couple of important steps in their pursuit of Mesa Community College prospect Alex Lemon over the past few weeks.

Back on May 22, area recruiter Ron English extended an offer to Lemon, citing his film and speed during his conversation with the JUCO defender.

With Florida giving him the green light recently, Lemon is set to pack up his bags and make the cross-country trip to the Sunshine State for the first official visit of his recruitment.