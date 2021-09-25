Recruit Reaction: Visitors react to another Gators victory over Tennessee
On Saturday evening, quarterback Emory Jones led two dominant third-quarter touchdown drives that powered Dan Mullen's program a 38-14 victory over Tennessee and its first conference win of the year.
As expected, a stable of recruits were in Gainesville as well and shared their thoughts when speaking with GatorsTerritory.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news