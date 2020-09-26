As expected, a boatload of prospects tuned in for UF's historic offense performance against Ole Miss on Saturday, as Dan Mullen's program recorded a 51-35 victory behind nearly 650 yards of total offense.

Kyle Trask completed 30-of-42 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns, while Kyle Pitts hauled in eight receptions for 170 yards and four touchdowns. His four receiving scores tied the school record for touchdown catches in a game game. Also, UF's 642 total yards tied the school record for the most in an SEC game.

With that being said, jump inside below to see what prospects had to say about UF's showing in Oxford, including one who said Florida is now his leader.

