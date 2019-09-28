News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-28 17:49:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruit Reaction: UF records another lopsided victory, this time vs. Towson

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

It wasn't a stacked visitors list, and no one expected it to be, but multiple UF commits and targets still attended UF's one-sided victory against Towson on Saturday.

GatorsTerritory then had the opportunity to speak with some of those prospects as well, with those post-game reactions being found HERE.

** Not a member of a GatorsTerritory? **

Using promo "Gators341," purchase a monthly subscription at @GatorsTerritory and then receive two additional months for FREE!

New Users: https://florida.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Gators341

Registered Users: https://florida.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Gators341


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}