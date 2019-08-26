Four-star UF pledge Ja'Quavion Fraziars strapped up the pads for Dunnellon last week and racked up 123 receiving yards on four catches, two of which were for touchdowns.

Fraziars also was impactful on the other side of the ball against Williston as he recorded nine tackles — two of which were for a loss — and one pass breakup as well.

Following his impactful performance, Fraziars was all smiles when detailing the first game of his final season of high school football.