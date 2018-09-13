Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-13 15:47:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Mailbag: Answering your questions from Sept. 11

Lz12cmcfsyqngo2aempa
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Q: Who is the flip Mama Black is referring to?A: Diwun Black and his mother, Tasha, have been a great representation of the Florida program and continue to put forth the effort on the recruiting tr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}