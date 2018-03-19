Ticker
Recruiting Notebook I: Under Armour All-American Camp

Kaiir Elam will visit Florida this spring
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Hector Rodriguez
Inside the Gators

The annual Under Armour All-American Camp was held Sunday at North Broward Preparatory School. Many of South Florida’s top recruits showcased their skills in order to hopefully become an Under Armour All-American.

Here is some of the latest on some of Florida's top targets who took part in the camp.

  Florida heavily in the mix for four-star cornerback

