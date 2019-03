Well over a dozen prospect sitting high on UF's big board laced up the cleats at the Adidas 7v7 East Coast Invitational on Saturday, and GatorsTerritory was in attendance to dissect all the competition taking place in Miami.

Wide receiver commits Leonard Manuel and Trevonte Rucker were the lone commits to participate, but a flurry of additional prospects shared the latest in their recruitment and where the Gators fit into those plans.