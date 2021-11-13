Recruits React to Florida's 70-52 win over Samford
After a trying 70-52 win over FCS Samford, the Gators had mixed reactions from the recruits in attendance, but all were excited about the Gators' fight and the outcome when the clock struck triple ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news