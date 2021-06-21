Redshirt Freshman Report: Kamar Wilcoxson

PROMO: Use code "VISITS2021" for free premium access until August 10. The Florida Gators are in the middle of their summer offseason strength and conditioning program, making strides towards the 2021 season. With less than 80 days until the season Gators Territory will begin looking at the younger players on the roster who have a chance to make an impact next season. Enrolling early has become commonplace in college football but Kamar Wilcoxson took that a step further reclassifying from the 2021 class to the 2020 class. That meant Wilcoxson skipped his senior season of high school football to join Florida. While it didn't get him on the field right away it should help his future in Orange and Blue.

2020 recap

Most of the 2020 season was spent as a learning experience for the freshman. Wilcoxson played in just two games (Missouri and Oklahoma) recording three tackles. While he didn't get a lot of experience on the field, Wilcoxson was given the opportunity to get into the weight room and the playbook.

2021 prognosis

The biggest prospect Wilcoxson brings is position versatility. At 6-2 and a listed weight of 182, he plays physical enough to nickel or safety but has the talent and athleticism to play cornerback as well. The Gators' Star (nickel) position has been a revolving door since Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was drafted following the 2018 season. Wilcoxson has the ability to fill into that role which requires a special kind of athlete who has both the physical ability to play near the line of scrimmage covering slot receivers, tight ends, and running backs, but also the mental knowledge of the playbook to know the entire defense. The fact that Wilcoxson is regarded as a smart football player and the fact that he was able to spend the 2020 season learning the playbook, the speed of the game, and what is expected. Not to mention Wilcoxson tweeted that he's nearly up to 200 pounds, to add more size and physicality to his game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HYWluZWQgMTYgcG91bmRzIHNpbmNlIHN1bW1lciB3b3Jrb3V0cyBz dGFydGVkIPCfmI48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNIEEgUiDwn4OPIChAS2FtYXJXaWxj b3hzb240KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0thbWFyV2ls Y294c29uNC9zdGF0dXMvMTQwNDQ1OTQ4Mzc2MjQwOTQ3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=