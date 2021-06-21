Redshirt Freshman Report: Kamar Wilcoxson
The Florida Gators are in the middle of their summer offseason strength and conditioning program, making strides towards the 2021 season. With less than 80 days until the season Gators Territory will begin looking at the younger players on the roster who have a chance to make an impact next season.
Enrolling early has become commonplace in college football but Kamar Wilcoxson took that a step further reclassifying from the 2021 class to the 2020 class. That meant Wilcoxson skipped his senior season of high school football to join Florida. While it didn't get him on the field right away it should help his future in Orange and Blue.
2020 recap
Most of the 2020 season was spent as a learning experience for the freshman. Wilcoxson played in just two games (Missouri and Oklahoma) recording three tackles. While he didn't get a lot of experience on the field, Wilcoxson was given the opportunity to get into the weight room and the playbook.
2021 prognosis
The biggest prospect Wilcoxson brings is position versatility. At 6-2 and a listed weight of 182, he plays physical enough to nickel or safety but has the talent and athleticism to play cornerback as well.
The Gators' Star (nickel) position has been a revolving door since Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was drafted following the 2018 season. Wilcoxson has the ability to fill into that role which requires a special kind of athlete who has both the physical ability to play near the line of scrimmage covering slot receivers, tight ends, and running backs, but also the mental knowledge of the playbook to know the entire defense.
The fact that Wilcoxson is regarded as a smart football player and the fact that he was able to spend the 2020 season learning the playbook, the speed of the game, and what is expected. Not to mention Wilcoxson tweeted that he's nearly up to 200 pounds, to add more size and physicality to his game.
Right now it looks like Tre'Vez Johnson is holding down the starting Star spot but Wilcoxson has the size to play safety, where Florida is still looking for someone to play alongside Trey Dean. The Gators definitely need depth at the position, which they should get with Johnson and Wilcoxson. He's also a candidate to contribute two other positions, so one thing is sure, we should see a lot more of him on the field this fall.