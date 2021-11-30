RedZone, Most Likely List, & Visits
December 1, 2021 - UPDATE - I am moving eight players into the RedZone.November 25, 2021 – UPDATE – I am adding Phillip Dunnam because I think UF pulls the trigger on the offer this weekend. With N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news