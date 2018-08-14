GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- David Reese is a man that gets the job done.

The Florida linebacker is not about the attention or the glory but about his work and the results. The Gators junior stepped under the spotlight early in his college career and became a steady presence for UF over the last two seasons.

“I feel like my role on this defense is basically glue,” Reese told reporters on Tuesday. “Just glue the pieces together, because I’ve got so much talent around me. Just make sure we’re communicating and everyone’s playing on the same page. We’ve got all the athletes in the world. As long as we’re one, we’re going to be hard to beat.”

Reese has matured into that role quite well and has grown even more over the last few months under new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

"I've just been working every day just learning the scheme and knowing what they expect, if they want me to play something low to high or three to two or two to one, I'm just making sure I know that," said Reese. "I've been working a year just on flipping my hips and practicing that in the offseason."

Reese came on the scene as a young linebacker playing behind some of Florida's best linebackers: Jarrad Davis and Alex Anzalone.

Both Anzalone and Davis sat out injured and a young Reese had to mature rather quickly when he was thrown into the fire rather early. Now as a veteran, the tables have turned. Reese is now teaching the younger generation.

“David Reese knows everything,” said redshirt freshman linebacker James Houston. “If you have any question you can go to him anytime, he’ll give you an answer.

“When I got here last year, it was the same way,” Houston added. “He knew everything in the playbook. That’s who he is. He gets into it and he’s the Mike linebacker—he’s the quarterback of the defense. He has to know everything. He has to be able to tell people what they have to do and stuff like that.”

It took a lot of hard work for Reese to reach this position. According to his teammates, Reese knows the playbook as much as the coaches.

"It is good to have him on the field," said Houston. "When you need to know something he knows it."

Reese says the team is about 70 or 80 percent comfortable with the new defense. He along with the other leaders on the defensive line, like TJ Slaton, Khari Clark and Elijah Conliffe are helping the younger defenders along.

“All those guys know the plays, know the calls,” he said. “Some of the times, they’re calling out the calls before I do, before I can say them all. It’s good to know that when your D-line knows what they’re doing, it’s going to help the back end also.”